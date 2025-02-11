abrdn plc Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,353 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,033,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,535,000 after buying an additional 96,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,642,000 after purchasing an additional 118,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,336,000 after purchasing an additional 76,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,829,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,637,000 after purchasing an additional 141,612 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,503,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,491,000 after purchasing an additional 621,445 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

Shares of EPRT opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.61%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

