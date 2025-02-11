abrdn plc Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,027 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. abrdn plc owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $485,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,902,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after buying an additional 95,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $270.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $762.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $172.62 and a 12-month high of $278.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

