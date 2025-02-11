abrdn plc Lowers Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,235 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,138,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,859,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 39.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 186,520 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,622,000. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

PHG opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHG. StockNews.com downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

