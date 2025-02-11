abrdn plc Makes New Investment in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Impinj by 1,084.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Impinj by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $47,664.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,684,857.72. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $30,672.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,352.74. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,516 shares of company stock worth $2,646,368. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PI shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Impinj from $235.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Impinj from $182.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.10.

Impinj Stock Performance

NASDAQ PI opened at $104.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.30. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.77 and a fifty-two week high of $239.88. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.09 and a beta of 1.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

