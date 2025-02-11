abrdn plc Sells 2,883 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,024.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2,773.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total value of $270,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,332.44. The trade was a 44.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,078 shares of company stock worth $2,474,347 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.29.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $117.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.88 and a 12-month high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

