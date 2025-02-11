Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.17.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Anand Mehra purchased 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 710,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,567.50. This trade represents a 1,537.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,336,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 531,427 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 908,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 576,413 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.