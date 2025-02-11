ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADEN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of ADENTRA and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE:ADEN opened at $34.65 on Friday. ADENTRA has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $866.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 20th. This is an increase from ADENTRA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

