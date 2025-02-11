Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Trading Up 5.2% – Still a Buy?

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.84. 8,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 16,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

