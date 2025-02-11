Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.