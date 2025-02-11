Airbnb (ABNB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Airbnb to post earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.2 %

Airbnb stock opened at $135.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.91. The stock has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.63.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $68,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,218,158.14. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total value of $27,632,050.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,071,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,160,898.50. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,417,704 shares of company stock valued at $187,654,829 in the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.