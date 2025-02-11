Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $458.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.48.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 144,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $302,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,093. This represents a 5.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 30,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $63,424.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 280,248 shares in the company, valued at $588,520.80. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,579 shares of company stock worth $589,216 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,754,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 218,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 683,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 140,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 27,839 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

