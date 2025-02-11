Albemarle (ALB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Albemarle to post earnings of ($0.60) per share and revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Albemarle Price Performance
Shares of ALB opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $143.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $255,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,296.64. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Albemarle
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Albemarle
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.