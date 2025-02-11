Albemarle (ALB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Albemarle to post earnings of ($0.60) per share and revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $143.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $255,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,296.64. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Albemarle from $79.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.95.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

