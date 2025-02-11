Alico (ALCO) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Alico to post earnings of ($0.93) per share and revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alico Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. Alico has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $227.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Alico Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Alico’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

Featured Articles

