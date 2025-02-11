Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Alpha Teknova Stock Up 1.8 %

Alpha Teknova stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alpha Teknova has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.