Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bluesphere Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.1% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 8,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $186.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.66 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.62.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $3,975,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,259,266.02. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

