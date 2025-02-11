Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMPS. Citigroup reduced their price target on Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altus Power from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

NYSE AMPS opened at $4.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $782.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.05. Altus Power has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Altus Power by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altus Power by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Altus Power by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Altus Power by 24.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Altus Power by 11,326.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

