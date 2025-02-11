Alumis (ALMS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.36) per share for the quarter.

Alumis Stock Down 15.0 %

NASDAQ:ALMS opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Alumis has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALMS has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alumis in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Alumis from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Alumis Company Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

