Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

