Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.52.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

