Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.8% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after buying an additional 44,615 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 36.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,266,000 after buying an additional 41,676 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 663.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

