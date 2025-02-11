Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Cut by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $4,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.52.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

