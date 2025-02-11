Ameren (AEE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $97.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Ameren has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $97.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 63.06%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $598,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,906,507.65. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

