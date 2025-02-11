American Well (AMWL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect American Well to post earnings of ($3.04) per share and revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Well Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AMWL opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. American Well has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $175.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Well from $20.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th.

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

