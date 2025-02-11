Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

AMP opened at $529.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $544.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.75. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.74 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

