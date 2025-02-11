Analysts Offer Predictions for Hudbay Minerals Q4 Earnings

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

HBM stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.74. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 778,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,800,892 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,196,000 after purchasing an additional 44,237 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,042 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda now owns 248,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 48,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

