Analysts Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) PT at $128.48

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.28.
Several analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:NET opened at $172.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -783.65 and a beta of 1.12. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $176.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day moving average of $97.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
