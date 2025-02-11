Analysts Set Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Target Price at $110.13

Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup set a $128.00 target price on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 107.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $89.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.38.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.