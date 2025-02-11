Analysts Set Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Target Price at $110.13

Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.13.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup set a $128.00 target price on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CCI
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle
Crown Castle Trading Up 0.1 %
CCI stock opened at $89.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.38.
Crown Castle Company Profile
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crown Castle
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.