Analysts Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target at $43.00

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Essential Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 61.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $41.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

