Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:E FY2024 Earnings

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Enterprise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enterprise Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.75 price target on Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Enterprise Group stock opened at C$2.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.93. The firm has a market cap of C$148.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Enterprise Group has a one year low of C$0.80 and a one year high of C$2.69.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

