Analysts Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) PT at $11.28

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.28.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GENI shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 53,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 520,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $9.18 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

