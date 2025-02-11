Analysts Set Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Target Price at $19.25

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Baird R W upgraded Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Mirion Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $16.28 on Friday. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 0.73.
Mirion Technologies Company Profile
Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.
