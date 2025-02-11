Analysts Set Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Target Price at $19.25

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Baird R W upgraded Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 509.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $16.28 on Friday. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

