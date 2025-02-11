Analysts Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Price Target at $36.33

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MUR. Barclays decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MUR

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.14. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu acquired 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,999.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,635.50. The trade was a 4.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 931,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,660,801.97. This represents a 5.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 106.5% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.