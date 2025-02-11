Analysts Set Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target at $4.08

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKTR

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 51,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $48,048.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,289.76. This represents a 13.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Andrew Wilson sold 33,402 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $30,061.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 351,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,702.80. This trade represents a 8.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,575 shares of company stock valued at $149,878. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 24.8% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 9,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 56.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,659,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 1,674,924 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 606,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.93.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.