Analysts Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) PT at $210.09

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTC. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

PTC opened at $168.42 on Friday. PTC has a 1-year low of $163.30 and a 1-year high of $203.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $1,075,298.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,221.91. The trade was a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $329,019.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,356. This trade represents a 67.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,242 shares of company stock worth $3,630,716 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PTC by 70.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 825.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

