Analysts Set Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) PT at $95.20

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SIG opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.11. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $52.09 and a 1 year high of $112.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.96.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 309,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 76,966 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

