Analyzing Magnera (MAGN) and The Competition

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Magnera to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Magnera and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -6.97% -22.40% -4.57% Magnera Competitors 4.41% 9.01% 4.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Magnera has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera’s peers have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Magnera and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $1.31 billion -$79.05 million -1.12 Magnera Competitors $4.92 billion $390.72 million 34.88

Magnera’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Magnera and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magnera Competitors 129 983 500 111 2.34

Magnera currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 11.55%. Given Magnera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Magnera is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Magnera peers beat Magnera on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Magnera

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

