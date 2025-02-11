Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$46.69 and last traded at C$46.27. Approximately 25,926 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 25,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on AND. TD Securities increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.57.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 0.5 %
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Andlauer Healthcare Group
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.