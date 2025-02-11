Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$46.69 and last traded at C$46.27. Approximately 25,926 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 25,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AND. TD Securities increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.57.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 0.5 %

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$865.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86.

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.