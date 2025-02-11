AppLovin (APP) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

APP stock opened at $384.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.43. The company has a market cap of $129.00 billion, a PE ratio of 116.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $45.12 and a 12-month high of $417.64.

APP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $315.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.29.

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.94, for a total transaction of $5,740,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,673.78. This represents a 85.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total transaction of $5,000,040.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,526,219.35. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 828,991 shares of company stock valued at $267,640,144 over the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

