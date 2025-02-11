AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATR

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $143.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.05. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $178.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

Insider Activity

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $162,752.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,977.84. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 446.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 312.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.