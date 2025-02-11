Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.18 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,282 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 2.22% of Aptose Biosciences worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

