Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of RKDA stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.88.
About Arcadia Biosciences
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arcadia Biosciences
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.