Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

ACGL opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,587,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,855,803,000 after acquiring an additional 172,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,830,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,208,307,000 after purchasing an additional 253,648 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,222,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,324,000 after purchasing an additional 783,506 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,350,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,992,000 after purchasing an additional 226,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,439,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,010,000 after buying an additional 226,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

