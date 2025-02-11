Archrock (AROC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Archrock to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $328.38 million for the quarter.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $292.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.19 million. Archrock had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Archrock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of AROC opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. Archrock has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 83.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Further Reading

