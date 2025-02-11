Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) and Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Critical Survey

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) and Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Okeanis Eco Tankers pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Ardmore Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Okeanis Eco Tankers pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ardmore Shipping pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Okeanis Eco Tankers and Ardmore Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ardmore Shipping 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Okeanis Eco Tankers presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.75%. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.60%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than Okeanis Eco Tankers.

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and Ardmore Shipping”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okeanis Eco Tankers $399.71 million 1.98 $145.25 million $3.63 6.77 Ardmore Shipping $422.62 million 1.15 $116.81 million $3.57 3.26

Okeanis Eco Tankers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ardmore Shipping. Ardmore Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okeanis Eco Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and Ardmore Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okeanis Eco Tankers 29.25% 27.19% 10.14% Ardmore Shipping 36.22% 23.63% 19.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.2% of Ardmore Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

About Ardmore Shipping

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. Ardmore Shipping Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

