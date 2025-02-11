Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATZ shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 12th.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$71.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.55. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$31.82 and a 52 week high of C$73.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total transaction of C$493,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total value of C$299,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,028. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

