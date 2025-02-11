ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $122.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.13. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.64.

About ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

