Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $519,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.52.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

