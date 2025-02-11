ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARR. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley raised ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of ARR stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.48. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stewart J. Paperin sold 24,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $466,720.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,817.14. The trade was a 98.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Hain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $45,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,749.51. The trade was a 26.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 67.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 304.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

