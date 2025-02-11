Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 4.8 %

ASPN opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $986.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1,203.70 and a beta of 2.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

