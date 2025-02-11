Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 37,990.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,318,000 after acquiring an additional 632,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 582,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,799,000 after purchasing an additional 171,351 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 281,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 251,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,005,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Baird R W downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $265.50 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.25 and a fifty-two week high of $277.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.88 and a 200-day moving average of $237.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,319.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

